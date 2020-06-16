Two die, one injured in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons died and another person received serious injuries in a road accident near Bandaveedhi under G. Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam Agency, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the three persons were going to Paderu on a bike from G. Madugula in the district. The trio was reportedly driving in the wrong direction and hit a cement-laden lorry coming in the opposite direction.

Police said that while one person died on the spot, another died while undergoing treatment. The deceased are aged about 22 and 42 years. Meanwhile, another person, who received severe head injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Paderu area hospital. A case was registered and investigation is on.