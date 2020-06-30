Two die of electrocution in Uravakonda, one hit by lightning

Heavy rains for the past two days lead to the death of three persons in Anantapur district on Tuesday in two different incidents. A brothers’ duo Pichikulakunta Ramesh, 54, and Mallesh, 50, died on the spot due to electrocution from power passing through a fencing wire at Uravakonda town in the early hours of Tuesday.
Both brothers went out of the house to answer nature’s call and younger brother Mallesh tried to lift a fencing wire and cross under it and got electrocuted. In a bid to save his brother, elder brother Ramesh touched him and got electrocuted, said Uravakonda Circle Inspector K. Dharani Babu. An unauthorised power connection wire was tapped from the pole and support was taken from the fencing wire before inserting it into the house. Overnight rain led to leaking of electricity from the power cable to fencing, which they did not notice. Both were rickshaw pullers and used to rear pigs also.
In another incident, a banana trader Jaffer Vali and Shaik Fareed, 34 of Gorantla, had gone to a guava plantation in Erraballi village with families. On their way back while it was raining at night, they took shelter under a tree on the road side. A lightning hit the tree and Shaik Fareed died on the spot, while Jaffer Vali’s wife Meher Taj became a victim of shock and fainted. She was admitted to the Hindupur government hospital. Fareed is survived by his wife and three sons. Gorantla Circle Inspector Jaya Naik is investigating.
