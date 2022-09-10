Two die of electric shock during Ganesh nimajjanam in Krishna district

Electricity cable snapped and fell on them

Rajulapudi Srinivas VUYYURU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)
September 10, 2022 23:54 IST

Two devotees were electrocuted when a live cable fell on them during the Ganesh nimajjanam at Vuyyuru village in Krishna district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Yedlapalli Ramaiah (52) and Y. Ramulamma (50), of a family. The incident occurred when the cable got snapped and fell on Ramulamma, when she came out to see the procession. Ramaiah, in a bid to rescue her, touched the woman and he too died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, said the Vuyyuru police.

