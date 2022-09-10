Andhra Pradesh

Two die of electric shock during Ganesh nimajjanam in Krishna district

Two devotees were electrocuted when a live cable fell on them during the Ganesh nimajjanam at Vuyyuru village in Krishna district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Yedlapalli Ramaiah (52) and Y. Ramulamma (50), of a family. The incident occurred when the cable got snapped and fell on Ramulamma, when she came out to see the procession. Ramaiah, in a bid to rescue her, touched the woman and he too died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, said the Vuyyuru police.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
accident (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 11:57:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-die-of-electric-shock-during-ganesh-nimajjanam-in-krishna-district/article65876369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY