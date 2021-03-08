Two die in separate accidents in Kurnool

08 March 2021 00:38 IST

Two persons died in separate incidents in Kurnool district on Sunday.

While a 15-year-old girl died and another person was injured in a road accident on the Srisailam Ghat Road, near Chintala, in Nallamala forest, one person drowned in the Tungabhadra river at Mantralayam, while taking bath along with three others.

The deceased in the road accident was identified as Divya, hailing from Nandikotkur. The Dornala Police said the accident occurred when an unidentified four-wheeler hit an autorickshaw that the girl was travelling in from behind. The injured person was identified as Manjula, who was also in the auto and was shifted to Dornala government hospital for treatment.

In the Mantralayam incident, the police said while one person died, locals rescued three others when they drowned in the river. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar(28), a Bengaluru-based private employee, Mantralayam Circle Inspector Krishna said. He was part of a nine-member group that had come to Mantralayam for darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy.