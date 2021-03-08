Two die in separate accidents in Kurnool

Two persons died in separate incidents in Kurnool district on Sunday.
While a 15-year-old girl died and another person was injured in a road accident on the Srisailam Ghat Road, near Chintala, in Nallamala forest, one person drowned in the Tungabhadra river at Mantralayam, while taking bath along with three others.
The deceased in the road accident was identified as Divya, hailing from Nandikotkur. The Dornala Police said the accident occurred when an unidentified four-wheeler hit an autorickshaw that the girl was travelling in from behind. The injured person was identified as Manjula, who was also in the auto and was shifted to Dornala government hospital for treatment.
In the Mantralayam incident, the police said while one person died, locals rescued three others when they drowned in the river. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar(28), a Bengaluru-based private employee, Mantralayam Circle Inspector Krishna said. He was part of a nine-member group that had come to Mantralayam for darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath