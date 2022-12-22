  1. EPaper
Two die in road accident near Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

December 22, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - PENUKONDA (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Six others were injured in the accident involving an SUV and a lorry at Haripuram Cross near Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday.

Six others were injured in the accident involving an SUV and a lorry at Haripuram Cross near Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Two persons died on the spot and six others were injured when the Sports Utility Vehicle(SUV) they were travelling in reportedly hit a 16-wheeler lorry at Haripuram Cross in Sri Sathya Sai district on National Highway No-44 on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nanjundappa(70) and Sathyanarayana(55), both hailing from Gowribidanur in Karnataka.

Penukonda Sub-Inspector of Police G. Ramesh Babu said eight members, seven of a family and a driver, were travelling in the vehicle from Parigi in Sri Sathya Sai district to Tadipatri in Anantapur district to attend a function.

He said the accident took place when the driver of the lorry, going in the front, reportedly applied sudden brakes which led to the SUV losing control.

Some more members of the same family were travelling by another vehicle behind the SUV, but they escaped unhurt.

The six injured are said to be out of danger. 

