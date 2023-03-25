ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in quarry blast in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh

March 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

At least two workers died and two more sustained injuries in an explosion at a quarry at Vinukonda mandal in Palnadu district. The deceased were identified as Budharam Padami, 32, and Rup Dhar, 19, both from Bastar in Chhattisgarh. The injured are Mandoli Syam, 25, and Magolu, 30, also from Bastar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Ravi Sankara Reddy told The Hindu that the explosion took place on Friday evening at Vinukonda quarry, which comes under Upparapalem panchayat in Vinukonda Mandal. Quarry owner L. Venkata Subbaiah of Vinukonda town has been booked for deploying unskilled labour for handling gelatin sticks.

Mr. Venkata Subbaiah had given the quarry on sub-lease to Panguluri Venkat Rao of Budada village in Chimakurthy mandal of Prakasam district. Police said the lease period would end by March-end.  

Police have registered a case under IPC Section Section 304(2) for negligence at the workplace causing death of the workers, the SP said. He said the family members of the deceased were on the way. Further investigation is under way.

