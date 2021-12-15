Two die in accident at plastics workshop

Police charge owner with causing death by negligence

Two people were killed on the spot and two others grievously injured in an accident at a plastics workshop at NTR Marg in Anantapur on Tuesday evening.

The deceased persons were identified as Lingeswara Reddy (45) and Rasool Bee (62), Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghavaiah said.

Lingeswara and Rasool were cutting old plastic vegetable crates when a large steel blade rotating right next to them broke into several pieces due to overheating. The splinters struck the duo at a very high speed, causing severe injuries. They began bleeding profusely and died while being taken to hospital, the DSP said, adding that the workers were not given any protective gear.

Another woman named Chowdamma (45) also suffered injuries and was being treated at a government hospital, while a fourth person who was unidentified was in shock and is undergoing treatment.

The owner of the ‘Ramu Gujari’ workshop had died two months ago and his wife was running it, police said, adding that they have sealed the establishment and registered a case against the owner for causing death by negligence.