Two die as van hits bullock cart at Agali in Andhra Pradesh

January 07, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The van had loaded fertilizer at Kadiri and was proceeding to Chikkanahalli in Karnataka.

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons hailing from Kasapura village and proceeding towards Agali in Sri Sathya Sai District died on the spot when a van loaded with fertilizer hit their bullock cart from behind on Saturday morning (January 7.)

Agali Sub-inspector of police S. Divya told The Hindu that three persons were taking the bullock cart to Agali to collect sand at 5.30 a.m. when the van driver Kalyan lost control over the vehicle and hit the cart.

The deceased were identified as Thimmagowda (30) and Govindappa (25) while another occupant of the bullock cart Shiva, 45, is being treated in Tumkur hospital and is out of dager.

The van had loaded fertilizer at Kadiri and was proceeding to Chikkanahalli in Karnataka. All the four occupants of the van too were injured and being treated in a hospital at Rolla in the SSS District.

