Two die as two buildings collapse in Kadiri

ANANTAPUR

20 November 2021 12:39 IST

The Fire Department and Police personnel were engaged in rescue and debris removal operations with the help of JCB Earthmover

Two children died and 7 persons were stilled trapped under debris when a four-storeyed under-construction building collapsed onto a two-storeyed building in which 15 persons were living on rent in Chairman Street in Kadiri town in the district in the early hours of November 20. The Fire Department and Police personnel were engaged in rescue and debris removal operations with the help of JCB Earthmover.

“We could bring out six persons to safety, while two girls — Saidunnisa (3) and Fareedunnisa (2) died under the debris and four others are talking to us,” said Kadiri Circle Inspector Srinivasulu told The Hindu. Due to the incessant rains for the past five days the under-construction building collapsed and due to its weight the adjacent two-storeyed building in which while 8 persons used to live in one house 7 were living in the other, the police said.

Meanwhile, the strength of other buildings in the street and other areas in the town was being checked to bring out people from unsafe constructions. The District Collector Nagamani Selvarajan and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli were continuously monitoring the rescue operations from Anantapur.

