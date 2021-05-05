Two die as hospital runs out of oxygen in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 22:32 IST

Two patients died and a few others were were shifted from a private COVID Hospital after it ran out of oxygen, at Kanuru, in the city on Wednesday.

Police officers rushed to the spot and provided oxygen cylinders to the hospital within a short time.

According to sources, oxygen stock got emptied in the hospital in which about 25 patients were undergoing treatment. On receiving information, police arranged four cylinders and helped the hospital management.

“Two COVID patients died in the hospital, but the reasons for the cause of deaths are not known immediately. We arranged four cylinders immediately to save the patients and officials are trying to get an oxygen tanker,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Srinivas Reddy.

Meanwhile, attendants were seen shifting a few patients to other hospitals. Police arranged security at the COVID hospital.