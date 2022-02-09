Two die as bike rams stationary lorry at Tagarapuvalasa

Two persons died after the two-wheeler on which they were riding hit a stationary lorry on NH-16 at Sanghivalasa near Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as M. Ramesh (28) and B. Satyanarayana (40), both labourers and resident of Car Shed Junction at PM Palem.

According to Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station, G.V. Ramana, the deceased were natives of Makkuva in Vizianagaram district. The accident occurred when they were coming to PM Palem from Makkuva. They died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted for autopsy. A case was registered.

This was the second fatal accident reported in the same area. A man aged around 40 years, L. Pratap, died after the van in which he was travelling was allegedly hit by a lorry on Tuesday morning at Tagarapuvalasa. Pratap hailed from Guntur district. The incident reportedly occurred when he was heading to Guntur from Palasa of Srikakulam district.