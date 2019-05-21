Two die after consuming toddy

Two persons died and five children fell sick after they consumed ‘jeelugu kallu' (toddy brewed from fishtail palm tree) at Chitrakayaputtu village in Bongaram panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as B. China Bullemma (55) and V. Bhavati (13). Those who were taken ill -- B. Rambabu (17), V. Nani Babu (12), B. Madhulata (10), B. Vishnu Murthy (4) and B. Chinnababu (10) -- are undergoing treatment at Paderu area hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of four children is said to be stable, while that of Madhulata turned critical.

Shifted to KGH

She was shifted to KGH in Visakhapatnam.

In a similar incident in February this year, Kilo Gopal (24) and Kilo Appanna (28) died after consuming ‘jeelugu kallu’ in Lotheru panchayat of Araku mandal.

In September 2002, as many as 13 tribal people of Gaduthuru village and its five hamlets in G. Madugula mandal in the district died after they consumed 'jeelugu kallu’.

Consumption of ‘jeeluga kallu’ is common in the tribal areas.

Men and women of all ages in the Agency consume it.