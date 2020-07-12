Two die, 2 others injured as lorry hits auto

ANANTAPUR

Two people died and two others were grievously injured when a lorry collided head-on with an autorickshaw at Malyavantham Road near Bathalapalli in Anantapur district on the morning of July 12.

Deceased Sake Narayanaswamy, 45, and his wife Ademma, 42, hailing from Pinnadari village in Tadimarri mandal, were going in their own autorickshaw with a load of papayas to be sold at Bathalapalli junction around 6.30 a.m. when the lorry proceeding from Bathalapalli to Tadipatri collided, killing the couple and grievously injuring two others.

In the absence of an ambulance, the Dharmavaram Rural police personnel shifted the injured at 7.30 a.m. to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur. Midway, a private ambulance was seen and the injured were shifted into that, Circle Inspector of Police Chinna Peddhayya told The Hindu.