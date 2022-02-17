Two deaths, 528 COVID infections reported in AP

Throwing COVID norms to the wind, college students hang on to a crowded bus in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The State reported two deaths and 528 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, as 22,339 samples were tested.

The daily test positivity rate was at 2.3%. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,707 and 23,15,030 respectively. During the past day, 1,864 patients recovered, and the total recoveries and recovery rate increased to 22,90,853 and 98.9% respectively. The number of active cases came down to 9,470.

Krishna and Chittoor reported one death each. East Godavari reported 101 fresh cases. It was followed by West Godavari (92), Guntur (73), Krishna (57), Chittoor (40), Prakasam (32), Visakhapatnam (31), Kadapa (27), Kurnool (21), Nellore (21), Anantapur (20),Vizianagaram (9) and Srikakulam (4).