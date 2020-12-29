Two deaths, 326 new cases in State

Krishna district reported the highest single-day tally of 67

The State reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 326 new infections in the 24-hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 8,81,599 and the toll to 7,100.

With 364 recovering during the period, the number of active cases came down to 3,383 and the number of recoveries increased to 8,71,116. The recovery rate stood at 98.81%.

Each of the two new deaths was reported in Krishna and Anantapur districts. The overall death rate remained at 0.81%. The positivity rate of the 50,794 samples tested in the last one day was 0.64%. The overall positivity rate was 7.53%.

Krishna reported 67 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Guntur (56), Chittoor (52), Visakhapatnam (41), Kadapa (24), West Godavari (23), East Godavari (21), Anantapur (15), Prakasam (9), Nellore (6), Srikakulam (6), Kurnool (4) and Vizianagaram (2).

The overall tally of infections was as follows: East Godavari (1,23,625), West Godavari (93,787), Chittoor (86,030), Guntur (74,675), Anantapur (67,307), Nellore (62,067), Prakasam (62,008), Kurnool (60,548), Visakhapatnam (59,108), Kadapa (54,948), Krishna (47,667), Srikakulam (45,924) and Vizianagaram (41,010).