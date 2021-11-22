Two deaths, 127 COVID-19 infections reported in State

Three dists. have more than half of active cases

The State reported two deaths due to COVID-19 and 127 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. Only 18,777 samples were tested during the past day and their test positivity rate was 0.68%.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,428 and 20,71,371 respectively with a death rate of 0.70% and recovery rate of 99.20%. The number of recoveries increased to 20,54,737, including 184 recoveries in the past day.

The total active cases stand at 2,206 and more than half of them were in East Godavari (424), Krishna (398) and Chittoor (346). Visakhapatnam (65), Anantapur (55), Kadapa (39), Vizianagaram (38) and Kurnool (10) together have only 10% of the State’s active cases.

Guntur and Krishna reported one death each in the past day while Chittoor and Nellore reported 22 infections. They were followed by Guntur (18), East Godavari (15), Krishna (15), Visakhapatnam (15), West Godavari (8), Anantapur (5), Srikakulam (3), Kurnool (2), Prakasam (1) and Vizianagaram (1). Kadapa reported no infections.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,508), Chittoor (2,47,796), West Godavari (1,79,483), Guntur (1,78,673), Visakhapatnam (1,58,269), Anantapur (1,57,974), Nellore (1,46,760), Prakasam (1,38,655), Kurnool (1,24,180), Srikakulam (1,23,333), Krishna (1,19,998), Kadapa (1,15,819) and Vizianagaram (83,028).