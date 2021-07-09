Two dead, one missing after they washed away in Telugu Ganga canal

CHITTOOR:

Bodies of two youths were found after they were washed away in the swirling waters of the Telugu Ganga canal at Rachapalame village of Styavedu mandal, about 120km from Chittoor, while one person is still missing. The deceased and the missing were among a five-member batch of visitors from Chennai.

According to the Varadaiahpalem and Satyavedu police, a young couple from Chennai – Priya and Lokesh – picked up three of their friends – Yuvaraj, Balaji and Karthik (all in early 20s) – at border town Gummidipoondi and reached Ubbalamadugu waterfalls (popularly known as Tada falls) in Varadaiahpalem mandal on July 6 evening. As the eco-tourism spot was closed due to the Covid lockdown rules, the batch forayed into the nearby Telugu Ganga canal, which was in full spate due to the recent rains.

One of them, Yuvaraj ventured close to the edge of the canal to take a selfie, but losing grip was washed away in the swirl of waters. In order to rescue their teammate, three youths jumped into the canal and were washed away. However, Yuvaraj could gain a grip by clutching to a tree stump and swam to safety. Though a rescue team of police and fire wings tried their best to trace the missing youth, it turned futile.

On Thursday night, some villagers informed the police about the presence of two bodies, identified as Lokesh (husband of Priya) and Balaji, in the shallow waters of the canal at Rachapalem, 20km away from the mishap site. On Friday, the police continued the search for Karthik, still missing. A case was registered at Varadaiahpalem police station.