Two-day workshop for Mayors, Deputy Mayors

VIJAYAWADA

30 March 2021 23:33 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the closing ceremony of the workshop for Mayors and Deputy Mayors who were elected recently to the Urban Local Bodies in the State. The ceremony will be held in the city on April 1.

The two-day workshop by the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development will be inaugurated by Municipal minister Botcha Satyanarayana at a function hall in the city on Tuesday.

Mayors and Deputy mayors representing 11 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagara panchayats will attend the workshop.