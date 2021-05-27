Two-day vaccine drive for govt. employees

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2021 00:34 IST

The district administration on Wednesday launched a two-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for officials working at central PSUs and State government establishments.

The initial target is to vaccinate all employees in the 45+ category, working at establishments such as Railways, Airport, VSP, Naval Dockyard, HSL, banks and other PSUs, and State government entities such as APSRTC and other departments.

Family members of the employees will be vaccinated in a subsequent round, and the idea is to administer at least the first round of vaccine to the employees by the end of June.

In the present drive, Covishield will be administered and it could either be the first dose or the second dose, said Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Covaxin will also be administered, but since the stock is limited, it will be administered only for those waiting for a second dose.

It is learnt that the district administration has already distributed around 40,000 doses to all units who have their own hospitals, makeshift COVID hospitals or dispensaries, such as Railways, VPT and VSP.