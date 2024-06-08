ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day State mourning in Andhra Pradesh over death of Ramoji Rao

Published - June 08, 2024 08:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of Eenadu Group founder and Padma Vibhushan awardee Cherukuri Ramoji Rao on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government announced that it will observe State mourning on Sunday and Monday (June 9 and 10).

The national flag will be flown at half mast in all government offices, including the Secretariat, collectorates and courts, across the State, according to a government statement on Saturday.

To pay its last respects to the industrialist and media mogul, the State government nominated three senior IAS officers to attend his funeral, to be organised at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Telangana, at 9 a.m. on Sunday (June 9).

The officials — Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Excise) department, Rajat Bhargava, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad and Director General, Human Resources Department Institute, R.P. Sisodia — will represent Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad paid respects to Mr. Ramoji Rao on Saturday.

