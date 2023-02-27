Two-day State-level science fair begins in Vijayawada

February 27, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The campus of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) in Vijayawada was full of energy and excitement on Monday as students from government schools across the State gathered to share their innovative ideas on the first day of the state-level science fair.

As many as 260 students, who won the first and second prizes for their science projects at district-level science fairs, exhibited their ideas at the two-day fair, being organised by the School Education Department and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on the occasion of National Science Day celebrated on February 28.

The fair was inaugurated by Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, along with School education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, ALC principal G.A.P. Kishore, SCERT director B. Pratap Reddy, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, and VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar.

Cultural performances and a parade by cadets marked the inaugural session. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana asked teachers to focus on bringing out the talent in students at a young age.

He said all the government school classrooms would soon be equipped with smart TVs and guest lectures would be hired. He said the government was also planning to change the uniform of students. Mr. Satyanarayana added that Andhra Pradesh was far ahead of Delhi in providing quality education.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the department, for the first time in the State, conducted science fairs only for government school students to bring out their talent. He said over 85,000 students took part in school-level science fairs and over 17,500 took part in mandal-level fairs. In January, in district-level science fairs, over 3,500 students competed and 260 projects were selected for the state-level fair.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi asked teachers to encourage students to take up more experiments.

A mobile science centre, set up by science teacher Nellore Subrahmanyam of Nellore district, was a major attraction at the fair. Mr. Subrahmanyam spent lakhs of rupees to establish the mobile science centre.