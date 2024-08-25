Two-day SOUTH CON-2024 concludes in Vijayawada

Developers and industry experts from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh converged on Vijayawada to attend the two-day SOUTH CON-2024, hosted by the the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on August 24 and 25.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad were among the dignitaries present at the closing ceremony on August 25 (Sunday). The concluding session, titled ‘Winning is Everything’, was presented by Ms. Saina Nehwal.

Discussions on trends, innovative concepts, real estate sector’s progress, new financing opportunities through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Small and Medium-sized REITs (SM REITs), common misconceptions regarding mechanisation in mid-sized buildings, among others, were held during the two-day programme. The participants also discussed ways to foster innovation and sustainable growth in the sector.