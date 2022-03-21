Two-day national seminar on NEP begins today in Tirupati

The seminar, jointly organised by major universities, will be inaugurated by A.P. Governor

Major universities and national institutes of repute will jointly host a two-day seminar on the ‘National Educational Policy 2020 – A road map to revamp the Indian higher education system’ on March 22 and 23, which will be attended by eminent academicians and Vice-Chancellors of various Central and state universities.

Sri Venkatesawara University (SVU), Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), National Sanskrit University, IIT Tirupati, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Tirupati), ICFAI, ICSSR and CESS are jointly holding this event to deliberate on the education policy and its impact on the higher education sector.

Vice-Chancellors R.K. Thakur (NSU), D.Jamuna (SPMVV) and K. Raja Reddy (SVU) formally released the publicity graffiti on Sunday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will formally inaugurate the seminar, said Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) national joint secretary Gulla Lakshman and State convener Y. Rami Reddy.