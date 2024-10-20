GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day national conference on farmers’ issues from today

Published - October 20, 2024 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham will organise a national conference on farmers’ issues at Makineni Basavapunnayya Knowledge Centre (MBVK), here on October 21 and 22.

Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader K. Krishna Prasad and others will address the gathering on the first day, while Kerala Legislative Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh and others will attend the conference on the second day.

Farmer leaders, tenant farmer associations and members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) farmer associations from across the State will attend the event. The association urges all farmers and supporters of the farmers’ movement to make the conference a success, a press release said.

October 20, 2024

