Two-day meet on data engineering gets under way at VIT-AP

DRDO scientist, HCL official share their knowledge with students

P. Sujatha Varma
August 12, 2022 21:55 IST

A two-day International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Data Engineering (ICCIDE-2022), organised by the School of Computer Science and Engineering in VIT-AP got under way on Friday.

Scientist and Associate Director of the Directorate of Special Projects-DRDO, Hyderabad Anupam Sharma and Associate General Manager, HCL Technologies, Chennai Caleb Andrews, shared their knowledge and experience on data engineering, IoT and security-related issues in computational intelligence.

The university Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said along with academics, the institution gave equal importance to research, innovation and incubation. He informed that the university had established Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, IoT and Cyber Security in collaboration with multi-national companies and international universities, to strengthen research field. He said a central instrumentation facility would come up in the university soon.

