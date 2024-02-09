ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day Kondaveedu Fort Fest in Guntur district to begin on February 10

February 09, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Heli ride, paramotoring, hot air balloon ride, kayaking, boating, rock climbing and a series of cultural programmes will be organised

Sambasiva Rao M.

A view of Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district. | Photo Credit: File photo

A series of cultural programmes and adventure activities are lined up for the two-day Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024, beginning on February 10 (Saturday). The Palnadu district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the fort festival, which would be organised between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kondaveedu Fort Fest has something for all age groups—students, youth, women and elderly persons, said Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti.

He said that youth could participate in adventure activities like heli ride, paramotoring, hot air balloon ride, horse ride, kayaking, boating and rock climbing. A cracker show and a play exhibition for children will also be organised, apart from a flower show, a photo exhibition, a food fest, sand art events among others. Cultural programmes such as folk songs, comedy skits, classical and western dance competitions have been planned.

The Collector said the operators would charge ₹4,500 per person for a heli ride, ₹2,000 for paramotoring and ₹500 for hot air balloon ride. For the students aged below 12 years, the charges for a heli ride would be ₹4,000. There will be no entry fee at the Kondaveedu Fort for students coming from various districts.

