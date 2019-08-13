Two-day holiday for schools in low-lying areas

With a flood alert in the district, the authorities have declared holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday for the schools in the low-lying areas of the district, which are in the path of the Tungabhadra river. Schools in nine mandals would remain shut for the next two days.

The Tungabhadra (TB) dam in Karnataka has been releasing over 2.12 lakh cusecs of water into the river with all its 33 gates lifted. The reservoir has been receiving over 2.47 lakh cusecs. However, unlike in the last few days, the flow seems to be steady.

The rains which lashed Karnataka and Maharashtra have started receding.

According to the data released by the Central Water Commission, the inflows into the Jurala dam in Telangana, though are rising, are expected to become steady by the end of Monday.

Water reaches city

The water from the TB dam has reached the city around noon on Monday, and the authorities have started pumping out water into the Kurnool-Cuddapah canal (KC canal). About two lakh cusecs of water is being received by the Sunkesula barrage.

The authorities say that this would put an end to the drinking water crisis which has been looming over the city since summer.

Srisailam dam

On the other hand, the Srisailam dam has been getting over 10.59 lakh cusecs, as water from the TB dam and the Jurala is gushing into the reservoir.

However, the Superintending Engineer of the dam told The Hindu that the dam could handle over 13 lakh cusecs of water and there was no cause for worry.

He said 10 gates have been lifted to about 42 feet as of now and they could be lifted further up to 47 feet. Of the 12 gates of the dam, the first and the 12th, which usually remained closed, could also be lifted if necessary.

The district authorities have been alerting the people in the low-lying areas on safety precautions.

The Superintendent of Police, Fakeerappa Kaginelli, said that a contingency plan had been readied to deal with an emergency.