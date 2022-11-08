Two-day handloom exhibition to be inaugurated in Vijayawada on Nov. 9

P. Sujatha Varma November 08, 2022 23:19 IST

Handloom weavers and designers from across the country to showcase their products

Handloom weavers and designers from across the country to showcase their products

Members of the Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh are organising ‘Vasantham- 2022’, a two-day exhibition-cum-sale of handloom weaves at Sri Seshasai Kalyana Vedika on Mahatma Gandhi Road from November 9 (Wednesday). The Principal Secretary, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, K. Sunitha will inaugurate the event. At a press conference here on Tuesday, the council members said the event would start at 10.30 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. on both days. As many as 67 artisans, handloom weavers and designers from across the country, along with local artisans, would showcase their products under one roof. The proceeds from the event would be spent on the projects taken up by the Craft Council which had been conducting workshops and awareness programmes in schools and colleges on the importance of “our traditional weaves and the need to encourage the artisans who have been continuing their good work despite several odds.” Through such exhibitions, the council members had been providing a platform for skilled artisans to market their products.



Our code of editorial values