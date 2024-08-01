GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day district Collectors’ conference from August 5

Superintendents of Police to join the conference on the second day

Updated - August 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 07:06 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau
Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, R.P. Sisodia.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, R.P. Sisodia.

The first district Collectors’ conference after formation of the new government will be conducted at the Secretariat on August 5 and 6. While it is exclusively for the district Collectors on the first day, the Superintendents of Police will join them on the second day.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would address the inaugural session, said R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, while conducting a coordination meeting on August 1 (Thursday).

Mr. Sisodia instructed the Police Department to provide security to the Cabinet Ministers and bureaucrats. He instructed NTR district Collector G. Srijana to ensure proper transportation and hotel accommodation for the officers. Mr. Sisodia instructed the Guntur district Collector S. Nagalakshmi to provide ministerial staff for smooth conduct of the conference and suggested Guntur Range IG Sarvashresta Tripathi to monitor the security arrangements.

