Aditya Business School second-year BBA students on Friday conducted Monetize, a business expo, in Rajamahendravaram. The students shared their ideas of investment to become successful entrepreneurs at the two-day expo. Aditya group of educational institutions chairman N. Sehsa Reddy appreciated the efforts of the students. N. Suguna Reddy, B.E.V. Naidu, S.P. Gangi Reddy of the Aditya group of educational institutes were present.