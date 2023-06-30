Two-day A.P. Higher Education Planning Board meeting begins on July 1

June 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The fifth Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) meeting will be conducted on July 1 and 2 at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on ‘Future Learning: Pedagogical Shifts in Higher Education’.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, J. Syamala Rao, will attend the meeting, while Chairman of the University Grants Commission M. Jagadeesh Kumar would be the chief guest.

In a statement on June 30 (Friday), Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the HEPB was constituted to strengthen inter-institutional relationships and mutual cooperation among the State-funded and private universities established in Andhra Pradesh, and to foster qualitative and inclusive growth of higher education institutions in the State.

The members of the HEPB are the Vice-Chancellors of all State universities, Directors of Central Universities / institutions, and Vice-Chancellors of Deemed to be Universities and private colleges.

“This is the first-of-its kind initiative in the country to promote integrated development of higher education,” said Prof. Ahammed.

Since its inception in 2021, the HEPB has met four times in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Guntur, and it has constituted five Regional Cluster Groups (RCGs) in the State involving Central and State institutions to work on the possible areas of collaboration and to suggest an action plan for promoting collaborative research in multidisciplinary areas.

The HEPB meeting will discuss policy initiatives in higher education and come up with solutions, he said.

