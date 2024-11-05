ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day 6th National Women’s Conference in Vijayawada from November 22

Published - November 05, 2024 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Objective of the meet is to explain to women their legal right to work in a safe environment; more than 200 delegates working in various public sector organisations to attend

P Sujatha Varma
More than 200 women delegates working in various public sector organisations across the country will participate in the 6th National Women’s Conference scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on November 22 and 23. The two-day event will be held at Murali Gardens near Poranki.

Convenor of the All-India Women Employees Division I. Susheela Rani said the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers’ Association had been holding conferences in different states in the last five years to discuss the problems being faced by women employees working in the Central Government departments across the country. The decision to organise the event in a Telugu State this year was a welcome move, she said.

She said the main objective of the conference was to educate women employees about their legal right to perform their duties in a safe environment.

At a meeting here, Member of the Legislative Council K. Lakshmana Rao, APNGOs Association State president K.V. Siva Reddy and secretary K.V. Purushottama Naidu released the logo and a wall poster designed to propagate the event.

They urged the political parties to resolve their differences and extend their support for achieving the Women’s Reservation Bill, which had been pending for the past three decades.

