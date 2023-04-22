HamberMenu
Two criminals externed from NTR District Commissionerate

18 rowdy, history and suspect sheets of various police stations externed from Commissionerate in last few days, says Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata

April 22, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Friday issued orders expelling two criminals, Shaik Kareemulla and Aripalli. They were having suspect sheets at the Ajit Singh Nagar police station.

The two, who were allegedly addicted to ganja, were involved in different cases and underwent imprisonment. Despite warning they did not mend their ways and were reportedly causing law and order problems after being released from the jail, the police said in a release on Friday.

The Police Commissioner externed them for six months, and warned of severe action, if they violated the orders.

Mr. Kanthi Rana said that 18 criminals, who were facing rowdy, history and suspect sheets, were externed from the Commissionerate in the last few days. The criminals who were habituated to drugs and ganja were creating law and order problem, posing threat to the general public.

A few more criminals, who were causing nuisance and inconvenience to the public, would face externment under various zones in NTR Commissionerate, the Police Commissioner warned.

