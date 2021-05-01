Two COVID patients die in Kurnool hospital

Hospital was not authorised to treat COVID patients; cases being booked

Two COVID-19 patients from Pattikonda and Aspari in Kurnool district died at K.S. Care Multi Speciality Hospital here on Saturday.

The relatives of the dead and other patients alleged that the deaths were owing to lack of oxygen supply, but a high-level committee constituted by the district administration headed by District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah submitted a report stating that there was no shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital and that it was not authorised to treat COVID patients.

The committee recommended criminal cases to be filed against the hospital management and a thorough inquiry into the details of the treatment provided to the two patients.

While the incident came to light just before noon, District Collector G. Veerapandian ordered shifting of all COVID patients to the GGH, Kurnool.

Coordinator for the Oxygen supply Additional Director Drug Administration M. Chandrasekhar Rao said the hospital had sufficient quantity of oxygen on the premises.

The kin of the dead told mediapersons that the hospital authorities had told them that it had run out of oxygen on Friday evening and that they had been asking all the oxygen-supported patients to be shifted to other hospitals, but they did not find a bed anywhere.

The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli along with the DMHO inspected the hospital and said three patients had died, but their COVID-19 positive status was not confirmed.

Mr. Veerapandian appealed to the people not to approach unauthorised hospitals, but dial 104 and come to the 28 authorised hospitals, including three government facilities at Kurnool, Nandyal, and Adoni.

“There are 2,900 beds available, and only 1,625 of them are occupied as of Saturday afternoon. There are 900 oxygen-supported beds available in the remaining 1,275 vacant ones,” the Collector pointed out. Stringent action would be taken against those treating COVID patients in unauthorised hospitals or in COVID Care Centres. The administration was getting 10 oxygen-supported beds readied in each of the 4 TIDCO complexes turned as COVID Care Centres to take care of emergencies.