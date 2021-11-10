Two COVID deaths in A.P. in last 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

10 November 2021 01:11 IST

All district report fewer than 40 new cases

The State reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 231 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative toll and cumulative tally to 14,403 and 20,68,718 respectively.

Krishna and Guntur districts reported one death each during the past day. The overall death rate remains at 0.69%.

The number of active cases came down to 3,233 with 362 patients recovering in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,51,082 and 99.14% respectively.

Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rate of the 31,054 samples tested in the past day was 0.74% and the overall test positivity rate of the 2.98 crore samples tested was 6.94%.

Chittoor reported 37 infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (36), Guntur (31), Krishna (28), Visakhapatnam (22), Nellore (19), Kadapa (16), West Godavari (13), Prakasam (11), Anantapur (8), Srikakulam (6) and Vizinagaram (4). Kurnool has again reported no infection in 24 hours.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,211), Chittoor (2,47,330), West Godavari (1,79,224), Guntur (1,78,342), Visakhapatnam (1,57,974), Anantapur (1,57,881), Nellore (1,46,553), Prakasam (1,38,576), Kurnool (1,24,155), Srikakulam (1,23,234), Krishna (1,19,627), Kadapa (1,15,726) and Vizianagaram (82,990).