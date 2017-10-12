Andhra Pradesh

Two cops in ACB net

Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel on Wednesday laid a trap and arrested Circle Inspector Narasimha Murty and head constable Paul of the II Town Police Station here for allegedly accepting ₹50,000 from a complainant.

DSP (ACB) Shakeela Bhanu told the media that a police team led by the CI raided an office belonging to one Raghava Reddy, a businessman, and took some persons into custody on charges of gambling on October 4. The CI allegedly had been demanding the businessman to pay ₹50,000 to dilute the case.

This was the second incident after the ACB trapped and arrested I Town Circle Inspector Sobhan Babu early this year.

