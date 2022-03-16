Three construction workers killed as earthen mound caves in

‘Builders have begun work despite a stop order issued by the Town Planning wing’

Mayor K. Manohar Naidu and Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar inspecting the construction site in Guntur where three workers were killed. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Three construction workers were killed and three others sustained minor injuries at a site at Mutyalareddy Nagar on the Amaravati Road on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the earthen mound caved in and fell on them. The deceased were identified as Md. Nasibul (27) from Bihar, and Majnu Sk (34) and Amit Sk (28) from West Bengal.

Mayor K. Manohar Naidu and Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar rushed to the site and supervised the relief operations.

Mr. Kumar said the assistant city planner was served a charge memo and action initiated against town planning supervisor and ward planning secretary.

FIR registered

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez inspected the site, and said criminal action would be initiated against those responsible. A FIR was registered in the Arundelpet police station.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the builders had begun work even after the Town Planning Department issued a ‘stop order’ citing certain anomalies in the building plan.

“The builders have scant regard for the safety of the workers. Further, they have started work even after the Town Planning section gave a stop order since the G+6 structure needs a lot of approvals. We have asked the police to register FIR against the builder, the contractor, and the site engineer. The town planning supervisor and ward planning secretary have been suspended,’’ said Mr. Kumar.

The workers said they were erecting concrete pillars after the foundation was dug up to 40 feet.

“The contractor of SV Builders has not heeded our request for safety equipment,” they alleged