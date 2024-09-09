ADVERTISEMENT

Two constables suspended for graft, charge memo issued to SI in Tirupati district

Published - September 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) L. Subbarayudu has placed two constables working in Yerravaripalem police station under suspension for resorting to corruption, and issued charge memo to the Sub-Inspector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constables Devendra Naik and C. Gurrappa targeted G. Subramanyam, one of the accused in a recent sandalwood smuggling case under their police station limits. As Subramanyam was preparing to go to Kuwait for employment, the two grabbed the opportunity and started blackmailing him, threatening to implicate his family members also in the case.

On coming to know of the complaint, the SP conducted an internal probe and ordered suspension of the two constables. Similarly, a charge memo was issued to the Sub-Inspector Yerri Swamy for failure in supervision.

Mr. Subbarayudu warned the police personnel to perform their duty in a responsible manner and stay away from corruption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US