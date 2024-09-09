Two constables suspended for graft, charge memo issued to SI in Tirupati district

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) L. Subbarayudu has placed two constables working in Yerravaripalem police station under suspension for resorting to corruption, and issued charge memo to the Sub-Inspector.

Constables Devendra Naik and C. Gurrappa targeted G. Subramanyam, one of the accused in a recent sandalwood smuggling case under their police station limits. As Subramanyam was preparing to go to Kuwait for employment, the two grabbed the opportunity and started blackmailing him, threatening to implicate his family members also in the case.

On coming to know of the complaint, the SP conducted an internal probe and ordered suspension of the two constables. Similarly, a charge memo was issued to the Sub-Inspector Yerri Swamy for failure in supervision.

Mr. Subbarayudu warned the police personnel to perform their duty in a responsible manner and stay away from corruption.