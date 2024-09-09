GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two constables suspended for graft, charge memo issued to SI in Tirupati district

Published - September 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) L. Subbarayudu has placed two constables working in Yerravaripalem police station under suspension for resorting to corruption, and issued charge memo to the Sub-Inspector.

Constables Devendra Naik and C. Gurrappa targeted G. Subramanyam, one of the accused in a recent sandalwood smuggling case under their police station limits. As Subramanyam was preparing to go to Kuwait for employment, the two grabbed the opportunity and started blackmailing him, threatening to implicate his family members also in the case.

On coming to know of the complaint, the SP conducted an internal probe and ordered suspension of the two constables. Similarly, a charge memo was issued to the Sub-Inspector Yerri Swamy for failure in supervision.

Mr. Subbarayudu warned the police personnel to perform their duty in a responsible manner and stay away from corruption.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.