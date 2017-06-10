Two constables suspended for assaulting home guard

Two Special Party constables – K. Manoj Kumar (civil PC No. 55) and his younger brother K. Mani Kumar (civil PC No. 3820) – were suspended on Saturday on the charge of assaulting a home guard, S. Mohammed Hussain (HG No. 597), discharging traffic duties at Rajavihar centre here.

Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna issued orders placing them under suspension on disciplinary grounds after a CCTV footage of the two constables assaulting the home guard made rounds in the social media. When the motorcycle on which the siblings were going stopped after the traffic signal turned green at Rajavihar centre and did not start, the home guard told them to move the two-wheeler aside to make way for other vehicles, following this, they assaulted the home guard, according to the police. Accompanied by Home Guards’ Association district president Vijayaratnam and other traffic constables, Mohammed Hussain lodged a complaint in the Kurnool II Town police station on the assault. The SP inquired with the home guard on the assault by the constables and told Kurnool II Town circle inspector Degala Prabhakar to gather the CCTV footage and submit a report. On information that K. Manoj Kumar, selected as police constable in 2013, was in the rowdysheeter list from 2009 to 2015 under Kurnool IV Town station limits, the SP is said to have ordered an inquiry into the report submitted by the then Special Branch officials during police selections.

The SP warned of action against police personnel in cases of indiscipline and dereliction of duties.