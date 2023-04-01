Two constables suspected to be behind theft of silver from police station

April 01, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 06:21 am IST - KURNOOL

The Kurnool police have zeroed in on two police personnel — a head constable and a constable — who worked in the Kurnool Taluka police station, from where ₹75 lakh worth of silver rods that was seized from two suspects and kept in safe custody there went missing, for the recently detected theft.

While the police have not revealed their names, one from Kowthalam and another from Kodumuru have been summoned and investigation and interrogation is in progress. Meanwhile, the police have also summoned a couple of jewellers from Kurnool, who are suspected to be the receivers of the silver ornaments, rods that went missing from the Taluka Police station.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal had instituted an inquiry by Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police.