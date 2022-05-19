Two constables pick up woman and take her to police station on bike

May 19, 2022 23:56 IST

People fault the method adopted; SP promises to look into the issue

A woman, accused in a theft case, was picked up allegedly by two male police constables and taken to the police station on a motorcycle on Thursday.

Upon information about the whereabouts of the accused, the personnel from the Allagadda police station went on a motorcycle and found her near Dornal Road under Atmakur police station limits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, they allegedly made her sit between them on the motorcycle and brought her to Allagadda.

As the incident happened in full public glare, people found fault with the policemen’s act. The incident had gone viral on social media too.

Reacting to the issue, Nandyal Superintendent of Police Raghuveera Reddy said the accused was not a minor as was being said in the social media.

“The woman is an accused in a theft case registered in Allagadda police station,” he said.

“The constables have done their duty, but their method of arresting the woman is wrong,” he said, and promised to look into the matter.