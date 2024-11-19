Two committees formed to look into State bifurcation issues, says A.P. Finance Minister

Two committees—one comprising Ministers and another consisting of senior officials— have been formed to resolve the pending issues related to the State reorganisation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, A.P. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav informed the State Legislative Assembly on November 19 (Tuesday).

The panels were constituted based on the decisions made during a meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy on July 6, 2024, he said.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to a question raised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA K. Ravi Kumar in the Assembly, Mr. Keshav said many employees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had requested inter-state transfers following the bifurcation.

Exchange of employees

In pursuance of the circulars issued by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments calling for willingness from the employees seeking to go to the other State permanently, as many as 1,942 employees of Andhra Pradesh conveyed their eagerness to go to Telangana while 1,447 employees of Telangana expressed willingness to relocate to Andhra Pradesh.

“Accordingly, the government of Telangana was addressed for their consent for the exchange of 1,942 A.P. employees with 1,447 Telangana employees through inter-state transfer as a one-time measure. Reply from the Telangana government is awaited,” he said.

Subsequently, based on the request of Telangana government to relieve 122 Telangana local non-gazetted government employees, a G.O. was issued by the GA(SPF & MC) Department on August 13, 2024, permitting all HoDs to relieve the employees who gave undertaking in the proforma prescribed by the Telangana government in the category specified by them in the above list. So far, 61 employees have joined duties in Telangana, the Finance Minister said.

