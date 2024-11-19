 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two committees formed to look into State bifurcation issues, says A.P. Finance Minister

1,942 A.P. employees will be exchanged with 1,447 Telangana employees through inter-state transfer as a one-time measure, says P. Keshav

Published - November 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Based on the request of Telangana to relieve 122 local non-gazetted employees, a G.O. was issued on August 13, 2024, says A.P. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

Based on the request of Telangana to relieve 122 local non-gazetted employees, a G.O. was issued on August 13, 2024, says A.P. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav. | Photo Credit: File photo

Two committees—one comprising Ministers and another consisting of senior officials— have been formed to resolve the pending issues related to the State reorganisation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, A.P. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav informed the State Legislative Assembly on November 19 (Tuesday).

The panels were constituted based on the decisions made during a meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy on July 6, 2024, he said.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to a question raised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA K. Ravi Kumar in the Assembly, Mr. Keshav said many employees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had requested inter-state transfers following the bifurcation. 

Exchange of employees

In pursuance of the circulars issued by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments calling for willingness from the employees seeking to go to the other State permanently, as many as 1,942 employees of Andhra Pradesh conveyed their eagerness to go to Telangana while 1,447 employees of Telangana expressed willingness to relocate to Andhra Pradesh.

“Accordingly, the government of Telangana was addressed for their consent for the exchange of 1,942 A.P. employees with 1,447 Telangana employees through inter-state transfer as a one-time measure. Reply from the Telangana government is awaited,” he said.

Subsequently, based on the request of Telangana government to relieve 122 Telangana local non-gazetted government employees, a G.O. was issued by the GA(SPF & MC) Department on August 13, 2024, permitting all HoDs to relieve the employees who gave undertaking in the proforma prescribed by the Telangana government in the category specified by them in the above list. So far, 61 employees have joined duties in Telangana, the Finance Minister said.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.