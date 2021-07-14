Two Chinese nationals held for overstaying

The Tirupati Urban police arrested two Chinese nationals near Renigunta in Tuesday on charges of overstaying beyond the period of their Visa.

Ren Wei and Du Yongan were staying in a local hotel even after their Visa expired. The police, on getting information about their stay, raided the hotel and arrested Ren Wei on July 8. Du Yongan was picked up on Tuesday on the same charges.

The police also sent the material seized from them to forensic science lab. The Union Home Ministry has been informed of the arrest, said Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban). He appealed to the public to keep a watch on the illegal stay of foreigners in their vicinity.