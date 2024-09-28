GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two children missing from home in Prakasam district, complaint lodged

The Ongole police launched a search for the missing children.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:40 pm IST - ONGOLE:

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings have gone missing in Dondavarappadu village in Prakasam district, since Friday (September 27, 2024) evening.

Parents who searched for the children, N. Mahesh (10) and his sister Naguluri Bhumika (9) but in vain, finally lodged a complaint with the Maddipadu police on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

The family a native of Jaladanki mandal in Nellore district, were into rearing of ducks in Dondavarappadu village when the incident happened.

The Ongole police launched a search for the missing children.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Related Topics

missing person / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.