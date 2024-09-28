Two children missing from home in Prakasam district, complaint lodged

Two siblings have gone missing in Dondavarappadu village in Prakasam district, since Friday (September 27, 2024) evening.

Parents who searched for the children, N. Mahesh (10) and his sister Naguluri Bhumika (9) but in vain, finally lodged a complaint with the Maddipadu police on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

The family a native of Jaladanki mandal in Nellore district, were into rearing of ducks in Dondavarappadu village when the incident happened.

The Ongole police launched a search for the missing children.