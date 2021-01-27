Two children go missing from Rampa agency in East Godavari

Combing parties deployed in the forest for the search operation.

The police have intensified the search operation in the Maredumill forest cover to trace the two girls, who went missing since January 22 from Musuru village under Maredumilli police limits in the East Godavari district.

“The two Konda Reddy tribal girls, identified as 3-year-old Matla Harshini and two-and-half-year old Adyakula Srivaishnavi, have been reportedly missing since January 22 while they were playing in their village in the forest cover. The duo belongs to same family that lives in the habitation located in the forest cover,” said Maredumilli Circle Inspector A.L.S. Ravi Kumar.

The parents of the girls along with the villagers searched for the girls in the forest but they remain untraced. On January 24, the parents have lodged a complaint with the police, seeking support to trace the missing girls.

Mr. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu, “We have deployed our teams that are meant for combing operations for the search of the girls in the forest cover surrounding to their habitation. There is no possibility of entry of the tourists to the Musuru village. We are still suspecting that the girls might have gone missing in the forest itself. We did not get any clue till Wednesday morning.”

The girls were sighted last time while they were playing at a water tank in the village on January 22.