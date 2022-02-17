 Two children die of suspected food poisoning

Two siblings died reportedly due to food poisoning at Rachagunneri, near Srikalahasti, on Thursday.

According to the Srikalahasti police, Heena Kumari (6) and Rohan Das (2), children of Neelam Kumari and Ramesh Das, working as a supervisor in a nearby private factory, allegedly suffered from vomitting and diarrhoea after dinner on Wednesday night.

The symptom was initially observed in the girl, who was rushed to the local hospital, where she died on Wednesday night. The boy also showed similar signs immediately and was rushed to the same hospital, where he died in the early hours of Thursday.

Neelam Kumari lodged a complaint with the Srikalahasti rural police expressing suspicion over the death, based on which the police registered a case under Section 174 Cr.PC. A blanket of grief engulfed the locality when the bodies were sent to the government hospital for postmortem.